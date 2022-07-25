Special needs dog looking for a special family in San Diego County

Bebe definitely seems like any other energetic two year old, chasing balls and playing tug-of-war, but when you take a closer look, you realize she has no back legs.

SAN DIEGO — Bebe, a German Shephard/Husky mix, was abandoned in Mexico just months after she was born. Unfortunately, her health went from bad to worse, so now this special dog has special needs.

The need for extra care explains why she's been up for adoption for more than two years. But we're hoping a CBS 8 viewer can change her future.



They had to be amputated to improve her quality of life. And those who know her say she definitely loves life.

“She chases lizards, she takes naps, she loves her toys,” said Erica Garbarini, who fosters dogs for The Animal Pad in La Mesa and recently cared for Bebe.



Bebe, who also moves well with wheels, has been up for adoption for over a year, but so far, no takers.

“When you're listing off her needs, they can sound intimidating once you put them all together,” Garbarini said. “And it's hard to imagine adjusting your routine to have a special needs do, but once you meet her and you fall in love with her and you realize she will adapt to your routine as you'll adapt to hers, it's really, it's not very intimidating.”



Garbarini said Bebe likes to start her day with a good 30 to 40 minute walk. And she is incontinent. “She wears diapers in the house. so you have to change those a couple times a day.”



That said, once you get her into a routine, Garbarini said you can really lead a pretty normal life.

“She's really well behaved when left alone in her crate, so someone could definitely have an office job, have a normal life, as long as they want to put in the energy to give her exercise outside of that,” Garbarini said.



Garbarini said Bebe is also great with other dogs, but could be scared by loud, young children, so homes with older kids would be better. But Erica adds that she’s also a lover, who thoroughly enjoys belly rubs and back scratches.





If you are interested in adopting Bebe, you can apply directly on the The Animal Pad’s website.