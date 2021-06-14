Special needs school in Clairemont in need of a new home

The lease is up for the Banyan Tree Foundations School in Clairemont, San Diego, forcing it to find a facility by next year to educate its 45+ students.

SAN DIEGO — For 25 years, the Banyan Tree Foundations School has provided individualized education and life skills for a special needs community here in Clairemont, but that could all come to an end as the school’s lease is up, and they need a much larger space.

Banyan Tree School senior Taylor Miller, 20, says she is excited to graduate on June 15.

"I'm happy to say yes, I am graduating, and I have my diploma,” said Miller, who plans to start Mesa College in the Fall.

Miller says the Banyan Tree School made her feel accepted and gave her place to express her personality more than she could in her former larger school.

"Those who have disabilities like myself should enjoy going to schools like this because it makes you feel at home. It is such a beautiful atmosphere here,” said Miller whose dream job is to become a counselor or a dog trainer for people with disabilities.

The Banyan Tree school teaches students with autism, attention deficit disorders, learning disabilities and those who have fallen behind in traditional school. Its Clairemont campus educates about 45 students, and space is tight.

"It's been great while we've been here, but we're a little bit crammed. Especially trying to keep our social distancing with COVID, we have been very creative to make it work for us doing lessons outside, but it would be a huge asset to have room to spread out,” said Banyan’s lead high school teacher Jessica Barajas, who works with students from ages 16 to 22.

The school needs a new home soon as its building lease is up, and it takes six months to get the school zoning clearance for a new property.

"Education facilities are very difficult to come by, the zoning requirements and the building requirements are very different. We are really looking all over San Diego County and have our broker searching, so with our lease is up, the timing is perfect for us to find that next place,” said Nanci Engle, CEO of Banyan Tree Learning Center.

Engle says they are looking for a new location that is from 18 to 20,000 ft.² with a playground.

While staff has been searching for a new and spacious property, parents too hope a good fit comes soon.

"It scares me to think of these children not having a place where they can thrive and learn,” said parent Heather Workman, whose 13-year-old son Cole has attended the Banyan School for three years.

Workman says her son is finally excelling academically and loves coming to school after bouncing around from previous schools and falling behind by 3.5 years in reading without progressing. She says a local school district did not have the capability to do intensive intervention for dyslexia.

"This isn't it just a school that is teaching academics and trying to catch kids up where they have fallen through the cracks, but they are thinking long-term in the future,” Workman said.

Workman says unemployment is at 85% for the special needs community after they graduate.

Teacher Jessica Barajas, who has previously worked in worked in public schools in LA, stresses the crucial need of individualized support that Banyan Tree provides.

“I am a lead teacher with nine students, and I got five highly qualified instructors on my team, and we serve nine students, so that is better than a 2 to 1 ratio, and it's absolutely necessary that each student really gets their curriculum specifically designed for them. We can't just have a curriculum where we fit a bunch of diverse students into,” Barajas said.

Barajas says she is grateful for Banyan’s ample staffing. The school has physical therapists, occupational therapists and counselors to collaborate with. She says without the school, there would be a definite difference in the community since the transitional program students volunteer at a local food distribution center and partner with a recreation center.

“There has got to be someone, someplace that can give these children a permanent home so that they are not roaming from site to site,” Workman said.

Anyone who would like to help can contact Banyan Tree Foundations School CEO Nanci Engle at 858-367-5428 or nengle@banyanlearn.org.