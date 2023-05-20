Special Olympics kicks off in Santee

Kiwanis Club of Santee partnered with the Special Olympics Southern California to bring the Southern California Games back to Santee

Example video title will go here for this video

SANTEE, Calif. — The Kiwanis Club of Santee has partnered with the Special Olympics Southern California to bring the Southern California Games back to Santee.

On May 20, over 700 athletes from southern California are expected to compete at West Hills High School in athletics, basketball, flag football, swimming, and bocce ball.

Kiwanis assembled over 500 volunteers to make this a successful event for the athletes. These athletes with special needs are showing that they can overcome anything.

Kasey has been playing on a Special Olympic basketball team for years.

"We are playing basketball, and I've played for a while since I was pretty young. I'm pretty good. I play all positions. We always play hard, and when we play, we are always excited," said Kasey.

"I do my practices the same. We play hard. I want to see everyone smiling when they leave after playing hard," said basketball coach Rich Cavaganro.

Moreover, more than 500 volunteers came out to ensure everything ran smoothly.

"When you volunteer, you get more than you ever give. It warms your heart. You get to see all the people who have hearts for kids," said Terri Stachak, who has been volunteer coaching for 16 years.

Her daughter Katie has Down syndrome. She started swimming at seven years old. Now, 24, she's taking home a medal.

"I swam four laps," Katie cheers.

Organizers said the event not only benefits the athletes by making them feel included, but it also impacts the volunteers.

"I get emotional and I'll get teary-eyed. To me, it feels so good to see them enjoying the game and have a smile on their face," said Cavaganro.