Special Operations Forces host 10th annual golf tournament to support SOF and their families

On Saturday, a fundraiser, golf tournament took place to help raise money for the families, and offer services including mental health support.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Special Operations Forces, or SOF has been around for 10 years – their goal is to help families of special operation forces.

Organizers say there isn't enough care for families and our service members who do so much for the country.

Former Defense Secretary, Chris Miller was there and he says it's important to take time out to support our heroes.

Todd Beamer died on 9/11, he was on flight 93 – Todd has been called a hero for attempting to regain control of the plane from hijacker.

David Beamer said, "We're a people of faith, Todd Beamer was a Christian the day before 9/11 in that we have assurance there will be a Beamer reunion."

Programs offered through SOF can go the extra mile in helping families and members of the Navy Seals get the help they need, here's a link to where you can donate: https://sofsupport.org/