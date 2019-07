SAN DIEGO —

Bethany Hamilton is a star in the surfing community and a hero and inspiration to many. This weekend she will appear on the big screen in San Diego. Bethany lost her arm in a shark attack in 2003 but she is facing new challenges in a new documentary, “Unstoppable.”

News 8’s Shawn Styles spoke with Bethany about the film.

A VIP showing of “Unstoppable” will be hosted by Bethany and organization Natural High this Sunday followed by a Q-and-A.