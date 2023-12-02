Speeding driver launches car into side of Mira Mesa home

No one was injured after a speeding driver launched her car over a home's driveway and into the side of a garage, according to police.

SAN DIEGO — A speeding driver launched their car into the side of a Mira Mesa home Sunday night.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Summershade Lane in Mira Mesa around 7:12 p.m. following reports of a traffic collision involving a structure.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a white Lexus sedan lodged at the side of a home's garage, narrowly missing the front door and living area.

The vehicle also struck a neighboring home, leaving a gaping hole in its garage and corner.

SDFD continued all responding units to the scene to assist as the female driver was trapped in her vehicle and needed assistance getting out, officials told CBS 8.

No injuries were reported, according to San Diego Police Department.

Inclement weather was believed to be a factor in the crash, SDFD said.

Roads were slicked with rainwater as a small storm brought heavy rain, lighting, and thunder to most of San Diego County on Superbowl Sunday.

Super Bowl Sunday continually ranked as one of the most dangerous times of the year for drunk driving deaths. Officials urged fans who watched Sunday's matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles to "Drive Sober Or Game Over!"

"Our message to drivers is `Drive sober or game over,"' said Doug Shupe, Auto Club corporate communications manager. "A DUI collision could forever change your life or someone else's life, leave you with a lifetime full of guilt, prevent you from getting the job you want, and cost you a lot of money. Your entire life could be negatively impacted by making the wrong decision to drive after drinking alcohol."