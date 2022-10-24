A spike in migrant apprehensions in San Diego County and along the southern border

Border agents apprehended 227,547 migrants at the southern border, the third highest tally in more than four years

SAN DIEGO — Border patrol agents apprehended more than a quarter of a million people at the southern border in September, the third-highest number over the course of four years.

According to Customs and Border Protection, agents apprehended 227,547 migrants along the U.S/Mexico Border last month, over 20,000 more apprehensions than in August.

It was the highest number of apprehensions since agents apprehended 241,136 migrants in May of this year.

According to the numbers, agents have apprehended 644,258 more migrants this year - from October 2021 through September 2022, than the same time last year.

In regard to San Diego County's border, the region also saw an increase of apprehensions.

Last month, border agents apprehended 15,898 migrants in San Diego County, which is an increase of more than a thousand apprehensions compared to those made in August.

September's number was down slightly from the record high in May of this year when agents detained 17,113 migrants.