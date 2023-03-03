Classic sports car destroyed in La Mesa crash; at least one person severely injured

At least one person was severely injured in a crash involving a classic Ford Mustang that shut down several thoroughfares in La Mesa.

LA MESA, Calif. — At least one person was severely injured in a crash that shut down several thoroughfares in La Mesa Friday evening.

Various law enforcement agencies and first responders were dispatched to the scene of a crash on Lake Murray Boulevard and Dallas Street around 4:35 p.m. following reports of a "severe crash," according to San Diego police.

Video from Chopper 8 overhead the crash showed an older model sports car, possibly a Ford Mustang, severely mangled in eastbound lanes of traffic on Lake Murray Boulevard.

Witnesses on the scene told officers that the Ford Mustang was driving on the wrong side of the road.

A hatchback was also left destroyed and sitting in the center divide, partially blocking southwest facing lanes of Lake Murray Boulevard.

San Diego police said at least one person was taken to an area hospital from what authorities described as a "major injury crash."

Authorities shut down a significant portion of Lake Murray Boulevard near Jack in the Box and Ross Dress for Less while first responders worked to rescue victims involved in the crash.

The exact number of people injured was unknown when this article was published.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.