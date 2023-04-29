Sports organizations, families push for immediate improvements at Robb Field

Several sports organizations aligned to fix some of the park's issues more promptly.

SAN DIEGO — Plans for renovations at Robb Field in Ocean Beach are in the works, but the city's process will take some time. Several sports organizations have aligned to fix some of the park's issues more promptly.

Families who use the field are excited about the long-term plan to improve it but want to see some changes made immediately. This includes more lights, updating the restrooms, and fixing the fields.

"It's close to the beach. It's great weather. We need the facility to match the location," said Mike Ciampa.

Mike Ciampa's son Brody has played soccer here since he was four. Having played the sport all his life, he notices a big difference between Robb Field and other places he visits.

"Other facilities are much better than this," he said.

The soccer fields are uneven and have holes that have caused safety concerns and impact play.

"Every pass hits one hole and then goes the other way. The player can't get it, and then you're giving the ball away to the other team, and they can score," Brody said. "It's frustrating sometimes."

CBS 8 heard about other concerns from parents.

"The restrooms they're not very well kept. We sometimes have problems with the homeless camping there," Andrea McKnight said.

The city has a long-term plan to update Robb Field, but people who use it would like to see changes sooner rather than later.

"It's a real shame. This could be the crown jewel of San Diego. This could be a place where tournaments want to happen, where everyone wants to be," said Jill Wyatt, the president of Peninsula Youth Softball.

Wyatt's organization partnered with Peninsula Tennis Club and Albion Soccer to form the Robb Field Recreation Alliance.

"We've been here to help improve the facilities as much as we can, and now it's in the hands of the city to push it to that next level. We're excited for them to be involved," said Wayne Crowe, the Director of Soccer for Albion Soccer Club.

There will be two more community meetings this year before the Parks and Recreation Board approves the final renovation plan at Robb Park.