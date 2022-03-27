Spring Break brings big boost to local businesses

"I wanted to say thank you the the public. Thank you for the support, it's been a really tough couple years and we are looking forward to 2022-2023, " said Winn.

SAN DIEGO — Spring Break is a time to hit the local beaches and of course, indulge in some of San Diego’s tacos.

For a couple visiting from Arizona, it’s their first time trying Oscar's Mexican Seafood.

"It's pretty good! I've never had a smoked fish torte and I like tortes," said Brian Gebur.

The Oscar's location has been in Pacific Beach for ten years. The owner says he is grateful for the boost in business right now.

"Its been great! Its been great. We've seen a great increase in sales. Ever since COVID went down and Spring Break came in and we had been struggling with financial resources, it is finally picking up," said Oscar's owner, Juan B. Montesdeoca.

Next door is another restaurant that has been there for 10 years, The Duck Dive.

"Oh absolutely, Spring Break is the busiest time, St. Patty's, March Madness, its been great," said The Duck Dive owner, Tom Winn.

Both restaurant owners say they’ve already seen about a 35% increase in sales recently; a sign that times are finally changing for the better after a rough road these past two years.

"People of San Diego and P.B. have been so kind to us. It puts everyone at ease. For all the expenses that a restaurant has, we our labor intensive. We peel a bunch of shrimp, thousands of pounds of shrimp. It lets us have the manpower and financial stress lessens which makes it worthwhile," said Montesdeoca.

"I wanted to say thank you the the public. Thank you for the support, it's been a really tough couple years and we are looking forward to 2022-2023, " said Winn.