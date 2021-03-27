Spring breakers balance escape with COVID-19 health guidance

SDUSD started spring break on Friday, with advice from public health officials on how to stay COVID-safe while traveling

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District began its spring break Friday afternoon as teachers, principals, school board members and the Mayor's Office are spreading words of caution.

Some parents are opting to travel with family, head to the beach, the mountains, out to the desert to catch some spring training baseball.

"We just want to get out," said Jay Wulkowicz, a father of a fourth-grader.

Jay, along with his wife and child, is heading north to meet with another family.

"Spring break's here so we're going to go up the coast, rent a couple of different places. Still going to be safe but not here."

Jay and his wife are vaccinated and they have a supply of personal protective equipment such as hand sanitizer and masks.

No one wants a repeat of the COVID surge we saw after the 2020 holiday season.

SDUSD physician Dr. Howard Taras told News 8 six ways to stay safe while traveling this spring break.

How to stay safe while traveling in the age of COVID:

Get vaccinated if you're eligible and do it soon Distance: avoid mingling Outdoors is the safest. Think of parks and beaches rather than indoors Masks: don't be lax Self-quarantine: if you think you were infected, stay put for ten days Finally, when in doubt, always get tested

Jay said strike a balance as we get back into life.

"Be as safe as you can but understand things are opening back up and there's only so much you can do," Jay said.

"We're not going to go out and eat at restaurants. Do outdoor activities, walk the beach, biking, we'll wear masks."

After spring break ends in about 10 days, students will be back for online classes with in-person classes the week afterward.