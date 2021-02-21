Family of woman killed by police chase crash in Spring Valley speaks out

21-year-old Isabella Calhoun Chipress was married last year and preparing to join the Marines.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — The family of Isabella Calhoun Chipress is speaking out about her life and the tragic car accident that ended it. Calhoun was killed last week in Spring Valley when police say two teenagers stole a car and crashed into her car as they were trying to outrun the police. The two teens have since been arrested.

Her family says she was just getting her life started. They say Isabella was married last year and preparing to join the Marines. Now they’re just trying to adjust to her not being with them and dealing with the pending court case.

Isabella’s mother, Evita Garcia said, “Never in a million years would’ve thought that he was going to tell me that my daughter passed.”

Evita Garcia says she’s living a nightmare after losing her 21-year old daughter in a car crash last Friday. Isabella Calhoun Chipress was only about two blocks from her home when police say two teenagers trying to escape being pulled over by police, collided with Chipress and another car. Isabella was the only person to die.

Garcia added, “I thought ‘Oh maybe she’s in a coma or she’s in surgery or something. That was my worst nightmare being a mother. I always said, I wouldn’t even know how to function.”

Garcia says her grief comes in waves as she and her family prepare to lay her daughter to rest next week. She says the Spring Valley community has really stepped up for them, donating to a GoFundMe page set up to help Isabella’s husband Miguel. “Just having that feeling that she was loved, that we are loved. This community has just come together in a ginormous way and that’s very comforting,” said Garcia.