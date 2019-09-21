SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities arrested a 49-year-old man in New York in connection with the death of a 52-year-old man, who was found stabbed to death inside a Spring Valley home in 2012 .

Waverly James was arrested Friday as a result of a San Diego County Sheriff's arrest warrant and was extradited to San Diego, where he was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, said San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Chad Boudreau.

Deputies were dispatched to a call of a welfare check in the 9000 block of Lemon Street and when they arrived they found a rear door open. They entered the house and found Stanford Roy Johnson dead from multiple stab wounds, Boudreau said.

During the investigation, deputies were able to identify James as a suspect in the case, he said.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call them at 858-285-6330.