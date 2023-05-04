North County Drivers: SR-78 eastbound lanes are now closed

Two SR-78 westbound lanes reopen Wednesday. The eastbound lanes are now closing.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — After weeks of closures, Caltrans says two lanes on westbound SR-78 will reopen on Wednesday. However, all eastbound lanes of SR-78 will now be closed for emergency repairs.

The construction on the lanes is taking place in between College Boulevard to El Camino Real.

"Maintenance crews will need to repair the metal pipe culvert underneath the highway," Caltrans officials said about the repairs on the eastbound lanes.

The westbound lanes were closed for three weeks while crews work to repair a gaping sinkhole that formed during a recent storm.

Two additional culverts were discovered since work began on March 15th. Due to further rain in late March, the westbound lanes were closed for an additional week.

Shawn Rizzutto, an engineer with Caltrans, stated in March, "We have a culvert that failed, that we have an emergency contract to correct. "We have about 12 inches of depression that we’re going to need to repave back, and we’re going to go in and replace the culvert."

Supervisor Jim Desmond reminded the community that taxpayers approved a half-cent sales tax that promised upgrades to State Route 78 in North County.

"SANDAG must maintain its promise to San Diegans and make SR-78 a priority, as it is vital to the safety of North County. It is time for SANDAG to come back to the table with a regional transportation plan that benefits everyone in San Diego County," Supervisor Desmond said in a press release.

For real-time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, click here.