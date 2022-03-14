SR-78 shuts down in both directions near San Pasqual Valley Road due to overturned semi-truck

State Route 78 will be closed in both directions for up to three hours, according to Caltrans San Diego.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A semi-truck that rolled on its side early Monday morning is blocking both directions of traffic on San Pasqual Valley Road in a blind curve at Ramona Highlands Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

The driver is reportedly uninjured.

No immediate information was available on what caused the truck to overturn.

