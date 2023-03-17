SR-78 closure extended to repair sinkhole

Westbound lanes of SR-78 from College Boulevard to El Camino Real will be closed until Monday as crews work to repair a sinkhole that formed during a recent storms.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Westbound lanes of State Route 78 from College Boulevard to El Camino Real will be closed until at least Monday as crews work to repair a gaping sinkhole that formed during a recent storm.

"We have a culvert that failed, that we have an emergency contract to correct," said Shawn Rizzutto, an engineer with Caltrans. "We have about 12 inches of depression that we’re going to need to repave back, and we’re going to go in and replace the culvert."

Caltrans officials said motorists could also expect the eastbound lanes of SR-78 to be closed sometime next week.

"Maintenance crews will need to repair the metal pipe culvert that runs underneath the highway," Caltrans added.

Motorists were asked to detour to the College Boulevard/Vista Way off-ramp, then west on Vista Way to the westbound SR-78 El Camino Real on-ramp.

Caltrans will update this construction schedule as new information becomes available.

For real-time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, click here.