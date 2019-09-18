SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after officers reported being fired at Tuesday night near Main Street and Dalbergia Street in Barrio Logan.

Officers did not respond with gun fire, according to early reports. Police said no officers were injured.

Police have stopped a suspect car on State-Route 905, near Caliente Avenue, and reportedly taking occupants believed to have shot at police officer into custody.

San Diego police officers believe there might be an outstanding suspect that ran out of the car near Main Street and Thor Street in Barrio Logan.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.