Staff member arrested for anonymous threat against Rancho Buena Vista High School

VISTA, Calif. — A staff member at Rancho Buena Vista High School is in custody after a month-long investigation connected her to a threat made against the school in January.

Alma Cacho was arrested by authorities after investigators discovered Cacho used a cell phone app to disguise her number to make the anonymous threat against the school, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said.

“Investigators were able to locate the origin of the call and determine the caller was a staff member,” the department said in a statement.

Back on Jan. 13 at around 8:30 a.m., the San Diego Sheriff's Department was notified of an anonymous threat of violence against Rancho Buena Vista High School in Vista.

The Rancho Buena Vista High School resource officer, along with deputies from the Vista Sheriff's Station immediately responded to the campus to investigate.

Students and staff stayed indoors while officers performed a security sweep of the school campus. Classes resumed after authorities concluded the school was safe.

The Vista Sheriff’s Station said the anonymous threat made by the staff member was just one of several threats made to local schools in recent months.

The case has been referred to the San Diego District Attorney for prosecution.