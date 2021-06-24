SD State Senator calls on sports federation to revoke Coronado championship

"As Governing Board Trustees, our top priority is to protect the physical, emotional and mental safety of our community members. This is a priority that all in the education sector must share and work together to ensure our students have the best opportunities to learn and become future leaders. What transpired around the Coronado vs. Orange Glen varsity boys basketball game on June 17 is an incident that we unequivocally condemn. Hateful actions that demean and dehumanize, intentional or not, should not be tolerated in any educational institution.



"This hurtful act affected the entire community and has illuminated the deep work that still needs to be done in diversity, equity and inclusion. We are committed to this work as a Board and we applaud the swift action of the Coronado Unified School District in recognizing that change begins with accountability.



"This is a reminder that educational leaders must work together to best support our students and ensure that we lead our institutions with inclusive and empathetic values. It is a lesson our institution holds dearly as we work to improve upon our own lessons learned. We must work in unity, with resolve and take unified action towards eliminating racist behaviors in our campuses and do better for our current and future students."



The incident has drawn censure from across California and additional responses are expected at a special Thursday evening meeting of the Escondido Union High School District's board.