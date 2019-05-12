POWAY, Calif. — After nearly a week of being under a boil water advisory, the State of California may cite the City of Poway over its water issues.

An official for the State’s Water Resources Control Board told the San Diego Union Tribune, the city could possibly be cited because its water storage reservoir is out of compliance and is outdated. The City of Poway recently announced that storm water from last week’s storm entered the city’s water supply through a broken door in the stormwater drain.

The citation would force the City of Poway to plan a fix for the structure.

In the meantime, city crews went around on Wednesday flushing water out of its current line. The water company says the quicker the flush is completed, the quicker the boil water advisory can be lifted.

The City of Poway responded to the report of a citation on their website saying, “Today we learned a representative with the State Water Resources Control Board told the media the city’s clearwell is out of compliance because of its proximity to a storm drain.

This comes as a shock to the city because in September 2019 we received a report from SWRCB with no indication that there was any storm drain compliance issue at the clearwell. In fact, in the more than 50 years the facility has been in operation and under regular inspection by the state, the city has never been made aware of a compliance issue of this nature.

Since the precautionary boil water advisory was put in place city staff have been working around the clock in accordance with state guidelines to get the Poway water system back online. As we have previously stated, testing results show Poway that water continues to meet health standards, including three certified test results showing that the water is absent of bacteria.

The city continues to follow mandated state protocols for the precautionary boil water advisory.”

Water will continue being handed out at Poway City Hall until the boil water advisory is lifted.

