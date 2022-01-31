x
Stockton fire captain dies after being shot while responding to fire | Updates

STOCKTON, Calif. — A veteran of the Stockton Fire Department, Max Fortuna, died Monday morning after being shot while responding to a dumpster fire, Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards said at a press conference.

Fortuna was a Fire Captain and a 21-year veteran of the department.

The fire was in the area of Aurora Street and Washington Street, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The Stockton Police Department detained a person at the scene and the shooting is still under investigation.

ABC10's Lena Howland spoke with Stockton Police Spokesman Joe Silva about the shooting.

FIREFIGHTER SHOT IN STOCKTON: We’re getting a live update from Stockton Police Spokesman Joe Silva on the shooting involving an on-duty firefighter near Washington and Aurora earlier this morning. ABC10

Posted by Lena Howland on Monday, January 31, 2022

The Stockton Police Chaplains posted on Facebook around 6:30 a.m. that they have been called out to assist the Stockton Police Department or the community in a crisis.

Posted by Stockton Police Chaplaincy on Monday, January 31, 2022

