Stockton fire captain dies after being shot while responding to fire | Updates

STOCKTON, Calif. — A veteran of the Stockton Fire Department, Max Fortuna, died Monday morning after being shot while responding to a dumpster fire, Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards said at a press conference.

Fortuna was a Fire Captain and a 21-year veteran of the department.

The fire was in the area of Aurora Street and Washington Street, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The Stockton Police Department detained a person at the scene and the shooting is still under investigation.

ABC10's Lena Howland spoke with Stockton Police Spokesman Joe Silva about the shooting.

The Stockton Police Chaplains posted on Facebook around 6:30 a.m. that they have been called out to assist the Stockton Police Department or the community in a crisis.