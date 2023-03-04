Stolen car recovered in Chula Vista with two pit bulls inside

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two pit bulls were rescued from a stolen car after Chula Vista police spotted the vehicle Saturday afternoon.
National City police officers spotted a reportedly stolen vehicle around 11:30 a.m. They attempted to pull the car over, but the suspect allegedly fled at a high rate of speed, evading officers.
Authorities issued a citywide "Be on the lookout" after officers could not locate the suspect and the vehicle with air support from San Diego Sherriff's Department.
Chula Vista police dispatchers received a call around 5:15 p.m. that a suspicious car with a man and two dogs were sitting in a residential driveway, according to a witness who spoke with officers.
Officers responded to the reported address to investigate the report when the suspect took off again from officers.
The suspect was eventually stopped on E Street in Chula Vista near the Eucalyptus Grove Apartments in the 60th block of East Flower Street.
Video from OnScene.TV showed a man in custody sitting in the back of a police cruiser while an officer with Chula Vista Animal Control worked to bring two pit bulls safely into custody.
The suspect was booked into jail on charges related to possessing a stolen vehicle, Chula Vista police told CBS 8.
No injuries were reported.
