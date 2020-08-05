Stores prepare for Phase II but worry about no customers

Floral shops are flourishing ahead of Mother's Day but a furniture store worries with no customers allowed it wont bring any business

Some retail stores will be able to open for curbside, but further guidelines are coming from the Governor Gavin Newsom next week about phase II.

Toy, clothing, sporting goods, jewelry stores, floral shops and bookstores, will be able to open with restrictions on Friday as well as manufacturers and warehouses.

“I am surprised how busy I am, I was not expecting this,” said Mayra Spillane, The Singing Florist owner.

The Singing Florist is located on Third Avenue in Chula Vista. Spillane said orders for Mother’s Day have not stopped and it’s been busy. The florist said she's been preparing to open with modifications and has holders for dirty pens and clean pens, hand sanitizer for employees and customers and she is requiring masks. She is also going to stagger pick up times.

“I am going to doing marks on the ground so people can keep six feet,” said Spillane. “I am so grateful the governor.”

President of Lawrance Furniture in Hillcrest, Howard Haimsohn, is not fond of the curbside pickup and no customers.

“I kind of feel like it's a slap in the face as opposed to moving forward with this,” said Haimsohn.

He agrees with customer and employee safety, but says at least one customer should be able to come inside, especially for desks that are in need for more people working from home.

“People have been able to go to so many big box retailers and buy our category of goods and go into their stores for the last seven weeks it's been frustrating to watch,” said Haimsohn.

Under phase II customers and employees must wear gloves and masks. The governor will release more guidelines on Tuesday, including restaurants who will soon be able to allow dine-in with modifications.

“This is fundamental. Next Tuesday, we'll start putting the guidelines out that many will move to self-certify but that has to be done with initial phone conversation with our Department of Public Health,” said Newsom.

The Governor is leaving it up to the county for further guidance. San Diego is requiring businesses to create a Safe Reopening Plan, or they can use the template.