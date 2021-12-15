'We couldn't get out' | Storm damage clean up continues throughout county

From fallen palm fronds to massive trees toppled over, city crews kept busy cleaning up damage from Tuesday's big storm leaving scattered damage.

DEL MAR, Calif. — A once towering 60 ft. tall, a Torrey Pine tree came toppling down in the middle of Boquita Drive in Del Mar during Tuesday's big storm, that brought significant rain and fast-moving wind throughout the county.

"It was raining hard and really windy. I heard a huge crack and then a big crash, and I knew something had come down," said Karen Vaughan, who lives across the street from where the tree fell. "It fell at the perfect angle to not hit anybody's car or any people or dog walkers. We we’re just very blessed that nothing happened, it was pretty much a miracle that nobody got hurt.

Richard Conwell and his wife purchased their Boquita Drive home in 1984 and rented it out while living at Lake Hodges since 2013. Until they moved back 4 weeks ago.

The couple just landscaped their front year when the tree that has been leaning for decades slammed down in their driveway.

“The driveway was completely blocked from the major trunk of the tree, so we couldn't get out and didn't get out until actually this morning,” Conwell said.

Despite the Del Mar mailing address, the neighborhood, sidewalks and tree sit on San Diego city property. City crews cleared the Torrey Pine from the road and driveway and chopped it up.

It was a bittersweet tree removal for Richard Conwell.

“I loved the tree so it is sad, but yes because now, there is no longer a concern for safety,” Conwell said.

Elsewhere in the city, cleanup continues.

Our News 8 storm coverage showed plenty of palm fronds blown over in the street in Pacific Beach at Grand Avenue and Ingraham. That foliage was still found a day later.

Then in Hillcrest, a home on Richmond Street had a palm tree fall on its roof after being uprooted in the rain. City crews have since removed the tree.

At our shore, several boats wrecked along Coronado Beach and at the North Island Naval base, where aerials show overturned boats wedged in the sand.

“Things went pretty good, things went pretty well. We had some minor flooding, city street flooding incidents,” said Anthony Santacroce, City of San Diego spokesperson.

Santacroce says the city responded to over 40 calls for storm debris removal and flooding damage. Crews are conducting a post-storm cleanup today.

When Conwell says he contacted the city one month ago, the arborist told him it would take about six months to have the tree removed. Conwell says mother nature beat them to it.

In addition to large limbs and chunks of wood left behind, the tree increased the already existing damage to the sidewalk causing orange safety cones to be placed on top of it.

“We were told the city is responsible for all that damage. Hopefully, they will be back and will take care of it,” Conwell said.