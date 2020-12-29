2 people rescued from National City storm drain after being trapped by rushing water

Fire Dept crews in National City say two people were stranded in a tunnel and needed to be rescued as water begin to quickly rise.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City Fire officials say the two people trapped in the tunnel may have been living there and were caught off guard when the water came rushing in.

Battalion Chief Mark Beveridge said that they got a call from police for a water rescue.

They had reports that there were two people trapped inside but upon arriving, there was only one man in the tunnel.

Beveridge said that after police investigated, they found that the other person had already gotten out.

“When we first got here it was approximately 2 1/2 to 3 feet and it was moving at about 3 miles an hour which is sufficient to wash somebody away. As the rain subsided so did the water in the tunnel and that gave the gentleman that was in the tunnel, the ability to walk out,” Mark Beveridge, National City Battalion Chief said.