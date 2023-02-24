'Hunker down': Winter storm batters San Diego with torrential rain, snow, and blustery winds

A historic winter storm that stalled off the coast of Southern California made landfall with mammoth amounts of rain, mountain snow, and gusty wind.

SAN DIEGO — A historic winter storm that stalled off the coast of Southern California made landfall with monumental amounts of rain, mountain snow, and blustery winds.

A testament to the powerful, drenching conditions of a winter storm that battered much of Southern California was proven genuine when the San Diego National Weather Service office issued a blizzard warning for the San Bernardino Mountains for the first time in history.

At Palomar Mountain, 2.5 inches of rain was reported breaking the record for the day of 2.05 inches set in 2015. Dark clouds out of the north dropped 13 inches of snow on Mount Laguna, eight to 10 inches on Palomar Mountain, and about 4 inches in Julian and Warner Springs.

"We cannot stress enough how unsafe it will be to travel Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Four-wheel-drive and snow chains will not help you with blizzard conditions and near-zero visibility," The National Weather Service said.

Trees toppled onto homes and cars across San Diego County, prompting city crews to spring into action to clear roads and rescue several people impacted by weather-related disasters.

For Friday morning through Saturday afternoon, plan to hunker down and avoid travel. The worst impacts from flooding and blizzard conditions occur Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, when any non-essential or non-emergency travel should be postponed!



Storm Timeline

According to meteorologists, the rain and mountain snow was said to become more intense and widespread Friday and Saturday.

The North County area of San Diego was forecasted to be the first to experience all the storm offers around 7 p.m.

From 5 a.m. to noon, torrential rainfall was expected to cover Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Storm Preparedness & Resource Information

The Get it Done app can help you report blocked storm drains, potholes, and broken streetlights

Sign up for Alert San Diego notifications for all your telephone numbers

Report flooding to the City's emergency dispatch center at 619-527-7500

Report downed electrical lines or gas emergencies to San Diego Gas & Electric at 800-411-7343

ReadySanDiego.org has information on how to protect yourself and your property during a flooding situation

Snow Travel Preparedness Tips

Be weather-wise and know the weather forecast during your travel.

Limit travel during and after a winter storm.

Keep your gas tanks full, phones charged, and an emergency preparedness kit.

Keep jumper cables, blankets, and other winter supplies in your vehicle.

Snow chains may be required on certain roads and highways.

For more information on preparing for a storm and what to do during and after the rain, click here to be taken to the City of San Diego’s Storm Preparedness website.