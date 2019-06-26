LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A road repair project in Lemon Grove is complete, but people who have seen it are giving it a failing grade. Lincoln Street was repaved as residents in the area were hoping but where the word “STOP” should have been painted on the street near the corner stop sign, instead the letters read “S-T-P-O.”

“How can you mess that up?” questioned Jessie Padilla who spotted the misprint on Monday. “I thought they had templates.”

A viewer notified News 8 of the mistake at Lincoln and Washington.

The City of Lemon Grove admits it was a human error by a private sub-contractor. The city said in a statement:

“The sign legend that was misspelled was part of the work that was completed by the striping contractor yesterday. City staff was informed of the spelling error late last night and reached out to the striping contractor early this morning to fix the error. The error has been fixed.”