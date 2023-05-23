Is the water safe? Strange milky-looking sink water after Scripps Ranch water main break causes concern

City Public Utilities Crews repaired the water main and backfilled the hole on Sunday. Now, they are repaving the roads and sidewalks.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Since a water main break caused a massive sinkhole Friday in Scripps Ranch, CBS 8 received emails and calls from CBS 8 viewers asking to verify if the water was safe. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen reached out to the city to find out.

Cecelia Price lives in Scripps Ranch. She recorded the water coming out of her sink after Friday's water main break.

"It comes out of the faucet milky looking, and there are lots of tiny bubbles, and they eventually pop, and it clarifies, and it's milky and strange looking, and it wasn't doing that before the water main break," said Price.

She and several other neighbors in the area are concerned if the water is safe to drink or use.

"We just want to be sure it's safe. We understand that water bubbles in the water can be an opening that air is getting in. You wonder, if the air is getting in, can contaminants get in?" asked Price.

Cohen contacted the City's Public Information Officer and asked what was causing this to happen and if the water was safe.

The City replied, "Air in the pipes. The more water is used, the bubbles will disappear," the water is okay to drink.

"I can just say it's been doing this consistently since Friday morning. We don't want to keep running water and wasting it," said Price.

City Public Utilities Crews repaired the water main and backfilled the hole on Sunday. Now, they are repaving the roads and sidewalks.

Meanwhile, Price is thankful CBS 8 is helping her find answers.

"You guys are so responsive; we know you care about the community. So we thank you very much. As long as the water is safe for the people here, we are okay," Price smiles.

City crews say the roads will be closed here for 2-3 days at Scripps Ranch Blvd and Scripps Lake Drive.