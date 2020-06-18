New outdoor street dining program begins in the Gaslamp

5th Ave. will be closed from L St. to G St. starting at 3 p.m. through midnight on Thursdays and Fridays and on the weekends, it will close from noon to midnight.

SAN DIEGO — Starting Thursday, you will be able to dine in on the street at restaurants in the Gaslamp. The plan was put into place to follow social distancing guidelines.

The outdoor dining will start at G Street in the Gaslamp and will extend all the way to L street along 5th Avenue making each individual block its own open area.

Fifth Avenue will be closed from L Street to G Street starting at 3 p.m. through midnight on Thursdays and Fridays to accommodate the plan. During the weekends, the streets will be closed from noon to midnight.

News 8 sat down with the Gaslamp Quarter Association President, Michael Trimble to talk about the new program. He says it is a way to ensure social distancing without lowering occupancy. He also stressed this does not mean bars or restaurants can pack people in, it is meant to keep them further apart.