Street worker hit by car in Chula Vista

Police said the street worker suffered major injuries and the driver was also hurt.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A street worker is in the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday in Chula Vista, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and C Street, according to police.

Police said the street worker suffered major injuries and the driver was also hurt.

The roads in the immediate area were shut down during the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.