Strike vote date set by union representing local grocery store workers

The union representing workers has made it clear that they will not go months without a new contract.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Talks have broken off between grocery store workers and their employers and a vote to strike has now been scheduled.

The latest negotiating session ended Sunday with no deal.

The union representing workers has made it clear that they will not go months without a new contract.

Todd Walters, President of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135, says these grocery store employees worked through the pandemic.

Now, it’s time their employers show appreciation through pay raises.

“They worked in the front lines while others were working from home,” said Walters. “They deserve a fair and livable wage and that's all we're asking for.”

For 60,000 workers employed at most of the area’s biggest chains across Southern California, including Ralphs, Vons, and Albertsons, this is their time to fight - their contract expired Sunday.

The two sides negotiated for days leading up to the contract running out but couldn't reach a deal.

“The hang up basically came when we started talking about wages,” Walters said.

He says they have already organized a strike vote for March 21-23.

“In the past, we've gone to negotiations, and it's taken six months, seven months, to get a deal,” he said. “We told the companies, contract expired Sunday - we want a deal. We're not waiting six months.”

Ralphs sent CBS 8 a statement saying in part,

"While the company made several wage proposals, the union continues to propose very costly items which impacts our ability to meet customer needs and remain competitive." It goes on to say, "Our offer continues to provide industry leading wages and health care benefits at zero additional cost to associates over the next three years."

Both sides do agree on one thing - it's better to come to an agreement before a strike.

“We’re ready, willing and able to go back to the table anytime, but they need to be serious,” said Walters.