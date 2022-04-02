Strong, gusty winds cause many drivers to pull over near Alpine rest stop

SAN DIEGO — "It's really windy out here. We are a little nervous because we are about to go hiking," said two young female drivers near Alpine.



Gusty winds caused many drivers to pull over at a rest stop near Alpine Friday afternoon.



"You can't complain about it. It's mother nature and she's cleaning the air," said another driver.



Some drivers were sitting in the cars waiting it out for hours.



"We are trying to muscle through it. Once you start going, those 65 mph winds really get your rig blowing over. We have been here for about an hour and half and we are waiting and holding tight to see what happens," said an Alpine driver.



The National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday," impacts include dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles." They also tweeted "winds will weaken and become more localized into Saturday before picking up again Sunday."