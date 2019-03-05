SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Students at California State University San Marcos came together Thursday night to talk about hate and healing in the wake of the deadly shooting at Chabad of Poway.

For many, Saturday’s attack hit particularly close to home as the alleged gunman was once a nursing student at CSUSM.

The university’s president spoke alongside student leaders with an overall theme of banding together and making changes.

Students were asked to write down how they heal after tragedy. As candles were lit, students took turns reading the names and ages of more than 150 people all who have lost their lives in acts of hate.