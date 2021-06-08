Community gathers for University City teacher memorial after sudden death

SAN DIEGO — Students, staff, friends and family are mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Donna Fallon, who died from a brain aneurysm at a school function last week.
In honor of Mrs. Fallon, University City High School students organized a memorial on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Park behind La Jolla Shores in memory of their beloved teacher.
A GoFundMe was created by her husband, Matt Fallon in support for their three boys.
"In loving memory of Donna Fallon, this fund is intended to support her three boys who were the joy and priority of her life. Always the teacher, we hope to honor her memory by focusing this memorial towards the future education and extracurricular activities of her sons. Thank you for your generosity and support during this difficult time." - Fallon Boys Memorial Fund page.
