SAN DIEGO — San Diego was treated to a striking summer sunset this weekend and some areas got the added bonus of also seeing a colorful rainbow in the sky. As the sun went down on Saturday, all across San Diego locals and tourists alike turned their gaze - and cameras - to the west.

The sky went through several colorful changes from fiery oranges and reds to softer pinks and purples.

Below are just a handful of the dazzling images News 8 viewers shared with us from locations all over San Diego County plus some pictures captured by our own reporters and anchors.

You can see more on our Facebook page here and share your own. We can't wait to see what other stunning sunsets Mother Nature has in store for us this summer!