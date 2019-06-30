SAN DIEGO — San Diego was treated to a striking summer sunset this weekend and some areas got the added bonus of also seeing a colorful rainbow in the sky. As the sun went down on Saturday, all across San Diego locals and tourists alike turned their gaze - and cameras - to the west. 

The sky went through several colorful changes from fiery oranges and reds to softer pinks and purples. 

Below are just a handful of the dazzling images News 8 viewers shared with us from locations all over San Diego County plus some pictures captured by our own reporters and anchors. 

You can see more on our Facebook page here and share your own. We can't wait to see what other stunning sunsets Mother Nature has in store for us this summer! 

Stunning San Diego sunset - June 29, 2019
Sunset image from Petco Park - June 29, 2019
Beautiful sunset with rainbow seen in Carlsbad - June 29, 2019
Sunset as seen from Mission Beach on June 29, 2019
San Diego's striking sunset on June 29, 2019
The sunset as seen from the San Diego County Fair on Saturday, June 29.
"Thank you Mother Nature for the beautiful sunset & rainbow" - La Jolla, CA on June 29, 2019
A colorful sunset captured in La Mesa on June 29, 2019
Striking sunset colors as seen in Jamul on June 29, 2019
Sunset as seen from National City on June 29, 2019
Beautiful sunset captured in Encinitas on June 29, 2019
Sunset and rainbow seen in Escondido on June 29, 2019
Sunset seen in Clairemont on June 29, 2019
An Instagram gem captured in Bonsall on June 29, 2019
Colorful sunset shared from Brother's Provisions in Rancho Bernardo - June 29, 2019
Sunset view from Normal Heights - June 29, 2019
"Gorgeous sky in Carlsbad tonight!" June 29, 2019
Vibrant photo of sunset on June 29, 2019 by Eduardo Shepard who noted it was his birthday!
"Making Escondido look magical" - June 29, 2019
Sunset seen in Clairemont - Bay Park area on June 29, 2019
Stunning San Diego sunset on June 29, 2019
Sunset and rainbow as seen in Oceanside - June 29, 2019
Sunset shot shared from outside Eclipse Chocolate in South Park - June 29, 2019
Beautiful sunset as seen from Imperial Beach - June 29, 2019
Fiery summer sunset pic captured in Oceanside on June 29, 2019
"Enjoying the sunset in San Marcos" - June 29, 2019
"Wow, wow, wow! Gorgeous sunset tonight in Ocean Beach" - June 29, 2019