Styrofoam officially banned in San Diego

The law bans restaurants and other businesses from using containers made of polystyrene foam.

SAN DIEGO — Don’t be surprised if your take-out orders come in a paper plate instead of the usual styrofoam containers.

This styrofoam ban includes food containers that most restaurants use for take-out orders and utensils, egg cartons, and even meat trays.

This is why it's affecting not only restaurants but also convenience stores.

The city's single-use plastic reduction ordinance went into effect this weekend.

It's a law that bans the use of polystyrene products, but it's bringing concern to several taco shops and convenience stores that use them because it's cost-effective.

The ban concludes a four-year lawsuit between the city, restaurants, and plastic manufacturers.

The El Gordo Taco Shop manager in Kearny Mesa said it's a cheaper product and useful for the type of food they serve their customers.

“We have been using these products since three years ago, so this will be impactful,” said Lizzy Lopez, who has worked at the taco shop since before the pandemic.

This law comes after supporters of the ban say foam products poison marine life and damage the health of people who eat seafood.

However, the California Grocers Association complying with the new law says it would sharply raise local meat prices and reduce availability.

“The alternative could be paper bags, but with our food, it can sometimes get soggy,” said Lopez.

Retail stores can no longer sell these products, and residents can’t use them at city parks or beaches.

Businesses bringing in less than $500,000 a year have an extra year to comply.