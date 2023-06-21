Suicide deterrent construction on Coronado Bridge to start in 4 years

Suicides at the bridge have been an issue in the area for decades and people have been asking for help for years.

Millions of dollars were approved in January 2023 to put a suicide deterrent on the San Diego Coronado Bridge. Construction to install the suicide deterrent will not start until 2027, so you won’t see any activity at the Coronado Bridge for a few years.

Suicides at the bridge have been an issue for the area for decades and people have been asking for years for help addressing the issue.

Others said the view of, and from the bridge will be impacted. Still, some like Jason Stewart, ask if a deterrent going to solve the problem.

"If people want to do what they want to do, then they're going to do it. I don't think that's going to be the deterrent. You can't put a price on a life but I'm not sure how effective it will be. They tried a couple of small things so far and they haven't seen any reduction in attempts," Stewart said.

Since 1969, there have been more than 400 deaths at the bridge. One of those deaths occurred early June 2023.

The Coronado Bridge is home to the second most bridge-related suicides in the country after the golden gate bridge.

Charles Gray is a project manager with CalTrans working on the suicide deterrent project. Gray shared, "In addition to suicides and suicide attempts, we're also looking to reduce the closures of the bridge due to those events."



In January, $14 million were designated to designing a suicide deterrent system for the San Diego Coronado Bay Bridge and I-5 connector overpass.

Gray says work, and a lot of it, still has to be done before we actually see the deterrent in place.

"It's a lot of engineering and the bridge itself is not uniform so when we look at the existing structure, we have to account for all the distances in each span. The suicide deterrent will begin near the beginning of the bridge and it will run east along the bridge for approximately 1 and a half miles," Gray said.

Gray shares insight on the installation saying, “We're going to be installing posts along the concrete barrier, anywhere between 20 and 30 feet plus spacing. And attached to that will be horizontal cables along the top and bottom. That will basically suspend a stainless-steel net. The deterrent system will be a stainless steel net that will be 8 to 10 feet taller than the existing barrier."



Those against the proposal spoke out at a public meeting including the Save Our Heritage Organization who wrote,

"This is a substantial visual impact of the view from the bridge due to the mesh netting and poles.”

They want an environmental impact report to be conducted to further investigate the possible obstruction. Gray says this won’t be an issue.

"We've done everything we can to minimize visual impact of the bridge and from the bridge," Gray said.

Stewart says he hopes it works but isn't sure it will. "I question the effectiveness of it so I'm not sure it's the best place to put the dollars," he said.

Many who made public comments at the meeting for the suicide deterrent said the installation can’t come soon enough. Some of the comments come from people who have witnessed deaths at the bridge.

Construction won’t start until 2027 and is expected to be finished by 2029.

The total estimated project cost is approximately $130 million and that includes the environmental effort, design, and construction of the suicide deterrent, bridge bay enclosures, and upgrading and adding new monitoring cameras.

CalTrans is working on the design which they plan to compete in 2026. Pending funding they anticipate construction will take approximately three years to compete, beginning in 2027, and ending in 2029.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.