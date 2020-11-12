Going it alone: Suicide prevention in San Diego, where to turn if you need help

The number of suicides in 2020 are on a downward trend, however, calls to mental health professionals have increased. If you need help call 888-724-7240.

SAN DIEGO — More and more San Diegans are struggling with mental health issues during the pandemic like depression and anxiety. The holidays can sometimes make those feelings even stronger.

"We're seeing higher incidents of anxiety, depression," said Dr. Chris Gordon, chief medical officer at The Family Health Centers of San Diego, the largest mental health care provider in San Diego.

According to Dr. Gordon, there's been a 30 percent increase in patients reaching out for help during the pandemic.

"We have to understand our lives have been turned completely upside down and it's ok to not feel good about that. It's ok to feel sad, to feel anxious," he said.

Last week,16-year-old Spencer Smith of Brunswick, Maine, took his own life.

"He was loved by so many, it's hard to believe he was this depressed that he did this," said his father, Jay Smith, during an interview with our sister station WCSH-TV.

In the note the teen left behind, he wrote about feeling "locked in the house" and "growing apart from friends." His dad says his son had been excited for the upcoming football season but when it was cancelled, he was devastated.

"The kids need their peers more than ever now," said Smith.

The feelings of depression and isolation are familiar to Reico Hopewell.

"I always felt insecure, less than, not enough," he said. "I just felt like I didn’t fit in."

"My first suicide attempt was when I was 19 years old, and there were three more after that," he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

In San Diego County there have been 320 suicides so far in 2020, which is on a downward trend compared to 428 suicides in 2019 and 465 suicides in 2018.

However, according to Dr. Gordon, the number of people seeking treatment is up.

"We definitely have people with higher levels of active drug and alcohol use, and definitely people that are coming in more frequently for mental health concerns," he said.

According to a report from the CDC, of the approximately 5400 people surveyed in June, about 10 percent reported seriously considering suicide in the previous 30 days. 25 percent of that group was 18 to 24 years old.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention lists warning signs to look out for in your loved ones as changes in behavior, increased use of alcohol or drugs, aggression and sleeping too much or too little.

"If somebody has always been on time for school and always been on time for work, and all of a sudden they're waking up two hours later, that's a significant change in behavior," said Dr. Gordon.

He said if you suspect a loved one is struggling reach out to them.

"If you miss an opportunity to reach out to someone and have that connection and something does happen in the future, we'll always feel worse about not having made that initial contact," he said.

If you yourself are experiencing suicidal thoughts, he said, please hear this: "It does actually get better," he said. "I think what we remind people is the way it feels right now is the worst it's going to feel."

If you need help or if you just need to talk to someone, call the crisis line at 888-724-7240. Experienced and trained counselors are available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. The hotline is also open 24 hours a day.