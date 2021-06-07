As summer travel increases, more flights getting delayed or cancelled

"They just changed my flight added a stop in Phoenix and it was a two hour layover and then from there to Dallas," said Yesenia Munoz.



According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, airlines are not required to compensate passengers when flights are delayed or cancelled.



And each airline has its own policy as to what they'll do for delayed passengers, whether it's pay for a hotel or provide snacks.



So, what are your rights?



Compensation is required by U.S. Law only when certain passengers are "bumped" from a flight that is oversold.



If your flight is cancelled, most airlines will rebook you for free on their next flight, as long as it has available seats.



If your flight is cancelled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund, even for non-refundable tickets.



"As we get closer to a back to normal world there will be a few headaches here and there but you can do the best to minimize them,” said Doug Shupe with the Automobile Club of Southern California.