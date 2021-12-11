Search underway after boat found on coast of Sunset Cliffs

Authorities say someone called 911 shortly before 3 a.m. on Friday because they heard voices screaming from the water.

SAN DIEGO — Coast Guard, lifeguards, Border Patrol and San Diego police are on the scene in Sunset Cliffs after a boat was found on the shore.

Authorities say someone called 911 shortly before 3 a.m. on Friday because they heard voices screaming from the water. When police arrived on the scene, they rescued one man from the water. The man was taken to the hospital.

According to the San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, it sounded like there were more voices coming from the water. Police added that the vessel was found, but nobody remained on board.

Coast Guard and Border Patrol were called in to help with the search.