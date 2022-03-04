Sunsets will come close to 7:00 p.m. in San Diego as early as next week

Once Daylight Saving Time kicks off on Sunday, sunsets will be pushed back by an hour while incrementally longer days continue.

SAN DIEGO, Calif — Sunsets are coming later and later across San Diego County as we move toward spring and summer, and once Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, sunsets will be pushed back by an hour -- closer to 7:00 p.m.

In a matter of a week, we will see the sunset go from 5:53 p.m. (March 10) to 6:58 p.m. (March 17). By March 20, we will see the first official sunset in the 7:00 p.m. hour of 2022 and only move toward longer days from there. On average, San Diego County will gain about 2 minutes of daylength each day through the summer solstice in June.

As days continue to lengthen following the start of Daylight Saving, we can expect a 7:30 p.m. sunset by May 1 and even an 8:00 p.m. sunset (briefly) following the summer solstice on June 21. Following the summer solstice, days will begin to shorten in length.

The sun setting on a cloudy day over San Diego's Sunset Cliffs Natural Park.