Sunsets will come close to 7:00 p.m. in San Diego as early as next week

SAN DIEGO, Calif — Sunsets are coming later and later across San Diego County as we move toward spring and summer, and once Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, sunsets will be pushed back by an hour -- closer to 7:00 p.m.
In a matter of a week, we will see the sunset go from 5:53 p.m. (March 10) to 6:58 p.m. (March 17). By March 20, we will see the first official sunset in the 7:00 p.m. hour of 2022 and only move toward longer days from there. On average, San Diego County will gain about 2 minutes of daylength each day through the summer solstice in June.
As days continue to lengthen following the start of Daylight Saving, we can expect a 7:30 p.m. sunset by May 1 and even an 8:00 p.m. sunset (briefly) following the summer solstice on June 21. Following the summer solstice, days will begin to shorten in length.
San Diego Sunsets
The sun setting on a cloudy day over San Diego's Sunset Cliffs Natural Park.
These changes will, of course, also affect the sunrise across San Diego. On Friday, March 11, the sun will rise at 6:04 a.m. but one week later on March 17, will be at 6:54 p.m. That means following the immediate start of Daylight Saving Time, the sun will rise later in the morning, but as daylength increases, will continue to come earlier through spring and summer. By May 2, the sun will rise at 6:00 a.m. and prior to the summer solstice, the sun will rise closer to 5:40 in the morning.