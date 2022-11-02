Super alternatives in San Diego to the Super Bowl

Millions of Americans are expected to watch the Super Bowl, but what if you don't plan to watch the game? There are plenty of super options for things to do.

SAN DIEGO — There is certainly no shortage of attractions here in San Diego. For people not planning on watching the big game, many said they plan on spending time in the great outdoors.

Looking for something to do during the game?

"I would come here to the park, or I would go downtown to Little Italy and have some dinner,” said San Diegan Karin Fink.

Whether it's spending time in a local restaurant or taking advantage of smaller crowds at an amusement park, there are plenty of options.

"Just get out, bike, hike because it is terrific, can't get any nicer,” said Diane Collier, who is originally from Cleveland.

Take a road trip to spend the day at Disneyland, Six Flags, Universal Studios or Knotts Berry Farm.

For excitement closer to home, there's Sea World, Legoland and the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park.

“A really fun thing to do this weekend would be to come down to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park,” said Delaney Casaclang, San Diego Zoo Safari Park wildlife care specialist.

Whether in San Diego or in Escondido, there is a perk for some to go see the animals now since the month of February is “seniors free month,” where anyone aged 65 and older gets in free.

Next door to the Zoo, Balboa Park boasts 17 museums and cultural institutions, but be sure to check the hours of operation to make sure it's open on Super Bowl Sunday.

"The Mengei museum is phenomenal and you can do that well within an hour and a half with a wonderful café,” Collier said.

Non-sports enthusiasts won't mind hitting up the shopping malls, and various retail and grocery stores to run errands and browse items as football fans will likely be glued to the TV.

Danielle from Australia won't be watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at all.

"It is certainly much better to be outside and sipping a cocktail then watching the TV with people screaming and yelling, I would rather go for the peace,” Danielle said.

For outdoor recreation, there are countless trails and mountains to hike. Take in the views at Seaport Village, Waterfront Park or the Embarcadero. With hot weather on the horizon for Sunday, many plan to flock to the beach or visit Coronado.