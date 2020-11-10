SuperLotto Plus winner claims $28M prize in San Diego County

Among winner Victor Diaz's plans are buying a house, donating to church and charities, and starting college funds for his children.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — One lucky San Diego County resident claimed a $28-million SuperLotto Plus jackpot recently, according to a release by the California Lottery this week. Victor Diaz purchased his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in National City.

Although the numbers were drawn at random, Diaz said he had a good feeling about the numbers which included 3 and 16 reminding him of the Bible verse John 3:16.

Diaz’s winning numbers were 03, 09, 23, 27, 35 and Mega number 16.

Diaz said he and his wife have not made all their plans for the money yet but said they do want to buy a house, donate to their church and charities, and start college funds for their children. They would also like to take a family vacation when able, Diaz said.

“We will wait to see what God has planned for us,” he said.