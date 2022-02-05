$38M SuperLotto Plus ticket sold with all 6 numbers in San Diego

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 3, 15, 21, 35, 46 and the Mega number was 18. The jackpot was $38 million.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A ticket with all six numbers in Saturday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven store in San Diego and its purchaser has 60 days to choose between receiving the $38 million jackpot in 30 graduated installments or a lump sum cash payment.

The 7-Eleven where the ticket with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers was sold is located at 430 Spruce St., in Hillcrest.

Two tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a convenience store in San Jose and a market in Gardena, the California Lottery announced. They are each worth $21,265.

The drawing was the 32nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.