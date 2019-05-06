SAN DIEGO — A man in a black Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap robbed a supermarket banking center in Alpine this afternoon.

The thief, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, handed a demand note to a teller at the Albertsons US Bank office in the 2900 block of Alpine Boulevard about 4 p.m., according to the FBI.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber walked out of the store and fled the area on foot.

The robber was described as a roughly 5-foot-5-inch Latino with black hair and a medium build. He was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt, according to the FBI.

