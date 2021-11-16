Supervisors to consider throwing support behind stopping new offshore drilling

The American Coasts and Oceans Protection Act came about following the Oct. 1 oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will consider throwing their support behind a bill intended to prohibit new offshore drilling in Southern California at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The American Coasts and Oceans Protection Act, written by Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, came about following the Oct. 1 oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach.

"The latest oil spill off our coast was yet another reminder of the serious environmental and economic consequences of offshore oil and gas drilling activity," said Levin. "Our ocean, beaches, and businesses bear the brunt of that pollution, and it's time to put our coast ahead of the fossil fuel companies that profit from more drilling."

While no oiled wildlife had been located in San Diego County from the spill, tar balls -- which contain hazardous chemicals -- were found at the county's beaches.

"There are few things we love more in San Diego than a family day at the beach, but the recent oil spill causing tarballs to wash ashore across San Diego County showed us offshore oil drilling is not worth the risk," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher. "It's time we eliminate offshore drilling and I appreciate Congressman Levin's proactive legislation.

"This action will show we stand unified in supporting clean water and beaches that are free from oil pollution," he said.

Authorities initially estimated that as much as 144,000 gallons of oil may have leaked from the damaged pipeline, but officials later said it may be closer to 25,000 gallons. No firm number has been determined yet.

"We are decarbonizing our region and creating a new generation of green jobs, but we cannot succeed in this transition if there is drilling off our coast, destroying our coastal ecosystem, and keeping our planet on the road to climate catastrophe," said Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer. "We cannot fully succeed in this green jobs and clean energy transition without the full support of the federal government, which is why we are throwing our support behind this bill and urging Congress to take action."

In the policy being voted on Tuesday, it notes there have been six major oil spills off the coast of California over the past fifty years, "polluting miles and miles of beaches, causing untold damage to our coastal ecology and beach economies," it reads.