Support for Special Operation Forces as veterans transition to new careers

The Honor Foundation's 4th annual Swim for Special Operation Forces is on Saturday. It raises awareness about helping veterans build a career path.

SAN DIEGO — Saturday morning San Diego County residents can help cheer on some of the most elite warriors transitioning out of the military.

Veterans from Special Operation Forces have served their country with honor. And now a group of elite athletes are going to swim from Coronado to the USS Midway Museum with honor and raising awareness to help veterans transition from military to civilian life.

These competitors will endure a 3.3-mile swim, a one mile-sprint and a team workout.

“There's a tremendous amount of camaraderie,” said Dr. Tom Hackett. “This is an experience that just sort of breeds almost like a fellowship amongst the people that are doing it.”

Over 100 swimmers will challenge themselves in The Honor Foundation’s 3rd annual Swim for Special Operation Forces. There will be Navy Seals, Green Berets, Marine Raiders, Army Rangers, business leaders and supporters like orthopedic surgeon Dr. Tom Hackett whose treated these warriors.

“This is a way for me to serve in a way for those that have served us over many, many years,” said Hackett.

While these skilled veterans have been responsible for billions of dollars in equipment and carried out dangerous missions, transitioning to civilian life can be a bigger challenge.

“These people have basically dedicated their lives to protect the American way of life. And then when they transition from the military, it's hard for them to find that identity, that sense of purpose,” said Bob Newman, U.S. Navy Seal veteran.

That's where The Honor Foundation steps in. Newman served 29 years as as U.S. Navy Seal and is now the nonprofit's virtual programs director. He said The Honor Foundation has been a champion for 2,300 veterans who graduated from their free 13-week program that trains warriors in civilian leadership, small business ownership and executive coaching.

“We're finding the right roles for these veterans that are well aligned for their sense of purpose and helping them feel fulfilled. And the companies get the benefit of bringing in great talent and leadership that they can trust and value,” said Newman.

As the veterans navigate life outside the military and the murky waters of the bay, The Honor Foundation ensures they still have coaches and teammates they can count on along the way.

“Honor is a word that gets used a lot along with distinction and, and privilege,” said Hackett. “But this is a way to recognize those individuals that have expressed honor throughout their entire careers and have stood for honor for our nation, for our country, for our families, for our communities,” said Hackett.

If you would like to participate or cheer on the participants, the challenge starts at 7 a.m. on Coronado Beach and ends at the USS Midway. To learn more about the event, donations and The Honor Foundation click here.