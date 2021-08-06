Surf legend Rob Machado partners with SD Loyal to promote preservation of oceans

Surfing and soccer, an unlikely combination, but they’re teaming up to promote a new wave of environmental stewardship including a big beach cleanup on July 8.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — June 8th is World Oceans Day and San Diego County surfing legend Rob Machado knows just how to celebrate.

“I’m in the ocean every day so every day is World Oceans Day,” said Machado. “To have a day when we stop for a moment and acknowledge why the oceans are important.

He paddled out Tuesday morning in Encinitas with two players from the San Diego Loyal after announcing a new partnership between his foundation and the soccer club.

“We’re partnering up to do some great environmental work,” said Machado.

Coach of the SD Loyal, Landon Donovan, said, “At San Diego Loyal, we’re trying to be more than just a soccer club. So there is no better way than collaborating on something that matters like cleaning up the ocean.”

“We haven’t been able to do beach cleanups during the pandemic,” said Machado. “It’ll be awesome to get everyone out on the beaches cleaning up trash.”

SD Loyal-themed custom surfboards, shaped by Rob Machado and Chris Clark with Shaper Studios, will be auctioned off to benefit environmental cleanup projects.

“Get inspired by winning a surfboard, that’s a bonus,” said Machado.

After a nice ocean outing and catching some great waves, Rob had this to say about the importance of keeping our beaches clean:

“We gotta remember how great the oceans are to us and what it gives to everyone,” said Machado. “And I think it’s a big part of our community and what we’re proud of as San Diegans. If you’re at the beach and you see some trash, pick it up.”