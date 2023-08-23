Surfer honored for rescuing fellow surfer's life in Ocean Beach

A man was surfing in Ocean Beach when what he thought was a normal wipe-out was actually a life-threatening situation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Surfing is a beautiful and elegant sport, but it can be dangerous. Just about two months ago a surfer nearly drowned at the Ocean Beach Pier if not for the efforts of another surfer.

Doug Moise was surfing when he thought he had a normal wipe-out.

"I went into a headfirst dive into 2'-3' of water and hit my head really hard. But my body would not cooperate. I was looking at my arms and legs just floating and could not move," Moise said.

Moise knew someone had to help. "I didn't have a lot of time left; it was by chance he got that wave," he said.

That's when he felt a touch.

"Then all of a sudden, I felt something, I thought it was kelp, but it was Jackson's hand to support my neck as he turned me over," Moise said.

Jackson Huffman has been a surfer all his life and his instincts kicked in.

"Once he started talking to me, I realized it was probably a neck injury. That's why I went slowly to make sure no further injury happen," Huffman said.

Huffman's in-water diagnosis was spot on, Moise had suffered a C-3 fracture and major stinger.

"I was 100% paralyzed," Moise said.

Once lifeguards saw what was happening, they jumped in.

"We got him into skin-deep water and got him on a backboard; we all carried him up the beach. Once we got him to the stairs I almost need a paramedic I was so gassed," Huffman said.

For his effort to help another surfer, Huffman was honored for his act of heroism on Wednesday by Sunset Cliffs Surfing Association.

"To see him 2 days later walk into the shop and give me a big hug... pretty heart wrenching... what could have been a really bad day turned into a really good day," Huffman said.

Moise is on the mend and expects to make a complete recovery. And yes, he plans to be surfing by December.