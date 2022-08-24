Surfers involved in serious fight at Windansea Beach is causing waves of concern

On Aug 13, a surfer got into an argument with other surfers in the water, punches were thrown, and the one surfer claimed to be held underwater for 30 seconds.

SAN DIEGO — Surfing at Windansea Beach has always been challenging, but back in early August an altercation took place that made it even tougher, and a police report was filed.

CBS 8 reached out to the San Diego Police Department, and they did not respond, but in a San Diego Union Tribune article, Officer Brian Avera said the following:

"It was a very dangerous situation, if anyone has been taken underwater and thought they were going to die that is going to get our attention."

Which led to a report being filed.

Windansea's reputation has long been known for a tough line-up.

When talking to the San Diego UT, Officer Avera added, "Almost to the point that it is generational. So, we are certainly going to be vigilant and make sure we are allocating our resources throughout La Jolla to make sure it stays safe.”

CBS 8’s Shawn Styles spoke with the President of the Windansea Surf Club, William Fitzmaurice about the situation, "It's a great wave in that it has a lot of different personalities depending on the time of year and tides. It's not a beginner wave.”

He says that there is always a little tension in the water. It's when there is no etiquette you have a problem.

"Let's say, I'm in line at Costco or a night club and there's a long line and I go to the front of the line and disrespect everyone in the line, that's probably not going to work out that well,” said Fitzmaurice.

And that's where the problem starts no matter where you're surfing.

"If you sit and let a couple of waves go by and then rotate in, you're probably going to have a really good experience," said Fitzmaurice.

Fitzmaurice says it's all about using common sense no matter where you surf.

"If you have questions go to the lifeguards, that's part of why they are there, why they are a source of information," said Fitzmaurice.

Police will keep their presence at Windansea until things have calmed down. The bottom line is knowing your ability and show etiquette in the water.